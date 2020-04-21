|
|
1928-2020 Passed away at Lanark Heights Nursing Home in Kitchener on Sunday April 19, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved mother of Sheila (Leonard) Latour, Michael (Linda) Breen, grand mother of Amanda (Ryan) Murray, Michael (Tracey Scott) Breen, Andrew (Kim Howard) great-grandmother of Emma, Hannah, Kaeleb, Keeghan, Rayden. She will be missed by her many nephews and nieces. Susan was predeceased by her husband Michael (January 18, 2009) and sister Dorothy Finch. Susan was born in St John's Nfld. and moved to Kitchener in 1963. The family wishes to extend their hearth felt thanks to the PSW personnel that cared for her at her residence and the staff and management of Lanark, although her stay was short, she was given excellent care. A celebration of her life will be held when possible. Any donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Canadian Diabetes Association could be made through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445 in her name.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020