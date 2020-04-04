|
|
passed away at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Sister of Marianne Lukashal, Joseph Melnyk and Barbara Aspinall. Loving aunt of Ian and Nicole Aspinall, Kristin Bray, Meredith Davis and Elizabeth Lukashal. Devoted great aunt of Deacon and Georgia Bray, and Elsa, Claire and James Davis. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home. A private gathering to celebrate Susanne's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the would be appreciated by the family. View www.henrywalser.com to view Susanne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020