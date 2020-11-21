It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne on November 17, 2020 at her home in Waterloo, ON at the age of 88. Devoted mother to Michel, Richard, André (Geralyn) and Louise. Cherished grandmother to Josh, Melanie, Chris, Jonathan, and Christine. Great-grandmother to Taylor, Carter, Mariah, Adalyn and Bennett. Predeceased by Reynald. Suzanne was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec during the Great Depression and went onto raise a family while travelling in several areas including Quebec, Africa and then Ontario. Cremation has taken place. A Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Waterloo which will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.