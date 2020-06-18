Sydney Landry
1997 - 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce that Sydney passed away unexpectedly, and peacefully in her sleep at her Waterloo residence on June 10, 2020. Sydney was the loving daughter of Tami ( Mama ) Landry of Kitchener and Chris Landry ( Patti ) of Belleville. Dear sister, and best friend of Kaitlyn, Hailey and her stepsister Madisen. Sydney will also be remembered by her Grandparents Linda Niergath and Jan & Jay Landry. Dear niece of Shawn and Tammy Niergarth. She will also be sadly missed by her cousins Dakota and Skylar Niergarth. Predeceased by her Papa Grant Niergarth and her uncle Daniel ( Danny ) Landry Her kind, sweet heart is adored by so many more. She loved her family and friends dearly. Probably as much as music, dancing, and her teal bike that took her everywhere (you guys know the one). She was always cracking light hearted jokes and sincerely made the best of every situation. Sydney was a dedicated employee of Compass Group Canada, (located in Sunlife, Waterloo) where she woke up every day excited and grateful to be part of such a great team. She had immense love and appreciation for her co-workers. Sydney was just approved to receive the 'Employee of the Month' award. Unfortunately, she was unable to personally attain this information as her passing was so sudden. We find great comfort knowing that she has this information now while likely sitting carefree on a warm, sandy beach, toes in the water, with a bud(weiser) in each hand. We cannot wait to share memories at her celebration of life as soon as gathering restrictions (due to Covid-19) have been lifted. Cremation has already taken place. A private family inurnment has taken place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.
