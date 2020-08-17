1/1
Sylvan B. Martin
Sylvan Martin, of Elmira, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 15, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Vera Martin for 60 years. Loving father of Charlene (Paul) Leis, Judy (Kevin) Coulas, Gloria (Jeff) Bauman, Bonnie (Randy) Martin, and Donna (Jason) Martin. Dearest grandfather of Scott, Alex, Michael, Lindsay, Ashley (Jake), Nick, Jessica (Brock), Justin (Bobby-Jo), Jenna, Jocelyn (Brett), Emily (Cody), Sara (Scott), Luca, and Julia. Loved great-grandfather of Laine, Lexi, Liam, Ava, Blake, Chase, Connor, and Lincoln. Dear brother of Pearl Heintz and brother-in-law of Lovina Martin, Eva Martin, Arlene (George) Bauman, Clare (Rita) Martin, and Murray (Pat) Martin. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Minerva Martin, son-in-law Marvin Martin, siblings Mahlon (in infancy), Eileen (Henry Frey, Amsey Martin), and Delber, and brothers-in-law Leonard Heintz and Clarence Martin. A private funeral service by invitation, with family visiting one hour prior and interment to follow, will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Floradale Mennonite Church. (Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant ushers you in. Masks are mandatory.) The service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. and a link will be available on Sylvan's tribute page on the funeral home website. The family wishes to thank the palliative care team, with special thanks to nurses Jane, Amanda and Laura. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank or MCC would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
