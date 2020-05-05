Age 79, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Born on November 7, 1940 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Sylvia immigrated to Canada with her family in 1946, becoming a Canadian Citizen in 1982. Sylvia was a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt (and great-aunt), grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as an active community volunteer in North Dumfries and Cambridge. Sylvia lived over half of her life with Type 2 Diabetes, and served as a mentor and role model to other Diabetics when given the opportunity. She enjoyed travelling throughout Canada and the United States of America, occasionally attending professional motor sport events. Sylvia also travelled home to Scotland several years ago with her son. Predeceased by her parents William and Jane Freeland. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Ronald William, daughter Colene Jennifer Margaret Allen, son William Thomas and his wife Andrea Nicole, grandson Connor Stephen Allen, granddaughter Charlotte Helen Edith Haines, and great-granddaughter Ellie Rose Emberson. She is also survived by her younger brother Grahame Freeland and his wife Patsy, nephews Aaron and Mark Freeland, nieces Michelle Freeland and Mandy Schaal, and great nephew William Freeland, as well as her many friends. The family thanks the staff of Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their assistance and care of Sylvia. Sylvia will be cremated, and the family will hold a small and private Celebration of Life at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers and condolences, the family asks for memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Peterborough Regional Health Care Centre Foundation.



