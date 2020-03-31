|
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Bill for 50 years. Loving mother of Connie Ott, Bea Hawkins (Kevin), Randy Ott (Sue), Amber-Lee Mascall (Allen) and Clayton Ohashi. Proud grandmother of Tracey, Chris, Amanda, Justin, Jordan, Miya and Colby. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A gathering to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Sylvia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 31, 2020