Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy (Ellis) Schaefer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy (Ellis) Schaefer Obituary
With her family and friends by her side, Tammy passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Freeport Health Care Center at the age of 57. Beloved wife of Greg Schaefer. Loving mother of Nicole Hart (Draper), Darrin Bougeon and Kyle Schaefer (Breanna Leis). Proud Grandma of Jasmine, Jonathan and Quinn. Dear daughter of Jim Ellis and the late Marilyn Fennert. Dear sister of Tim Ellis (Tracy). Aunt Tammy will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Tammy's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 12-12:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tammy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -