With her family and friends by her side, Tammy passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Freeport Health Care Center at the age of 57. Beloved wife of Greg Schaefer. Loving mother of Nicole Hart (Draper), Darrin Bougeon and Kyle Schaefer (Breanna Leis). Proud Grandma of Jasmine, Jonathan and Quinn. Dear daughter of Jim Ellis and the late Marilyn Fennert. Dear sister of Tim Ellis (Tracy). Aunt Tammy will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Tammy's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 12-12:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tammy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020