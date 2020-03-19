|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Janina (2014). Loving father of Christine Kudoba (Brad Stroeder). Cherished Dziadziu to Krystin and Jenna Kudoba. Favourite uncle of Heidi Brubacher (Tim) and Ted Sienek. Will be remembered by his niece Elizabeth "Ela" Mirt in Kitchener and his family in Poland. Ted loved his gardens and flowers. He was strong, resilient, independent and took great pride in the work he did. Due to the circumstances and the prohibitions that have been put in place to keep as many as possible healthy and safe, there will be a private service with interment at Woodland Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support. A special thank you to Helen, Julia, Simon and all the wonderful staff of St. Joseph's Health Centre for their exceptional care of Ted during his final month. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ted's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 19, 2020