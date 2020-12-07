Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday December 4, 2020 at home at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Gill for 54 years. Loving father of Clare (Mark) Schmehl and Fiona Pace (Christian Rock). Cherished Grandy of Connor, Audrey, Hudson and Mathilda. Cremation has taken place and a private visitation will be held. A public celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Terry's memorial.