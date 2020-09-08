1/2
Terrance William MACHEN
We are saddened by the passing of Terry Machen on September 6, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving husband for 51 years of Bonnie. Survived by loving daughter Terri-Lynn (Clint Stewart) and loving son Tim (Sara) Machen, and three beautiful grandchildren, Jadyn, Tyler and Noah. Terry lived his life for his wife and children with a huge heart and caring manner. He enjoyed every minute he could spend with all of them and will always be in their hearts and with them. He rests more peacefully now after his long health struggle and will be sadly missed but always loved and remembered. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Dialysis Unit or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Terry's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
