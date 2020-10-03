Bartleman, Terry age 72, formerly of Kitchener, passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Sept 29, 2020. Dear brother of Cheryl Parke, Jean (Russ) Pollard and Lois (Tom) Hahn and sister-in-law Muriel. Son of the late Grace Storer. Terry's photography talents were reflected in his vast collection of wildlife pictures, flowers and old country structures. His gift at playing the piano and organ enthralled audiences willing enough to sit through hours of easy-listening, and 50s and 60s tunes all without reading notes. The love of his life was riding on country roads on his ATV with his cousin Ron. Now Terry, you can ride off into the sunset with beautiful scenery and music surrounding you. Extreme gratitude is extended to the ICU compassionate doctors and nurses who cared for him. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held as per Terry's wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store