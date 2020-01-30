|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at the age of 48. Loving mother of Taylor Straicher (Matt Guild) and her fur baby, Baxter. Dear sister of Joe (Annmarie) White. Treasured aunt to Jesse Bebenek, Skylar and Cohen White. Will be greatly missed by Jackie (Mark) Steeb and Steve Straicher. Predeceased by her father, Joseph White (2014). Terri was a devoted mother and loving friend. She was an incredibly generous person, willing to help others in any way she could. Terri had a great sense of humour. A Celebration of Terri's Life will be held from 5 - 8 pm on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Terri's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020