Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Lynn White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at the age of 48. Loving mother of Taylor Straicher (Matt Guild) and her fur baby, Baxter. Dear sister of Joe (Annmarie) White. Treasured aunt to Jesse Bebenek, Skylar and Cohen White. Will be greatly missed by Jackie (Mark) Steeb and Steve Straicher. Predeceased by her father, Joseph White (2014). Terri was a devoted mother and loving friend. She was an incredibly generous person, willing to help others in any way she could. Terri had a great sense of humour. A Celebration of Terri's Life will be held from 5 - 8 pm on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Terri's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -