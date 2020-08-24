1/2
Terry Daniel Pfaff
1958-06-24 - 2020-08-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Daniel Pfaff on Thursday August 20th, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital. Terry passed away peacefully, after a brief battle with cancer, with his family by his side and his beloved Blue Jays game playing in the background. Terry will be dearly missed by his daughters Holly (Marc) and Robyn (Frankie), his two grandchildren Dylan and Norah and son-in-law Laurence. Terry is survived by his brother Doug Pfaff and sister Lori Fries (Greg) and nieces. Predeceased by his father Douglas Pfaff and Mother Shirley Fries. Special thanks to the nurses and staff, 4th floor Guelph General Hospital, with special gratitude to Nurse Velvet and to Dr. Crush. As expressions of sympathy, donations to either the Guelph General Hospital or the Jays Care Foundation are warmly welcomed. To share words, memories and sympathies, please send your messages to terrypfaffmemory@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved