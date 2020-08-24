It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Daniel Pfaff on Thursday August 20th, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital. Terry passed away peacefully, after a brief battle with cancer, with his family by his side and his beloved Blue Jays game playing in the background. Terry will be dearly missed by his daughters Holly (Marc) and Robyn (Frankie), his two grandchildren Dylan and Norah and son-in-law Laurence. Terry is survived by his brother Doug Pfaff and sister Lori Fries (Greg) and nieces. Predeceased by his father Douglas Pfaff and Mother Shirley Fries. Special thanks to the nurses and staff, 4th floor Guelph General Hospital, with special gratitude to Nurse Velvet and to Dr. Crush. As expressions of sympathy, donations to either the Guelph General Hospital or the Jays Care Foundation are warmly welcomed. To share words, memories and sympathies, please send your messages to terrypfaffmemory@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store