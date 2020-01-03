|
|
In loving memory of a beloved husband, brother, uncle and brother-in-law who passed away one year ago on Jan 3,2019. I thought of you today but this is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are you memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. Love Mariane, Rich, Jordan, Zach, Jo-Ann, Carolyn, Jim, Lynn, Bette, Murray and families.