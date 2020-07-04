Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his 85th year. Reunited with his beloved wife Helen. Loving father of James (Nicole) of Georgetown, Michael (Mellisa) of Springwater and Paul (Kim) of Kitchener. Brother to John (the late Florence) of Waterloo. Brother-in-law to Norma (and the late Ted) Magier, Lillian (Clem) Martin and Richard (Marg) Kresse. Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Renee, Jordan, Noah and Mikayla. In lieu of a visitation and service, a celebration of Ted's life will be held at a future date when family and friends may once again gather freely. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
in Ted's name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
