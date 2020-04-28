|
COTTON, Thelma Catharine (nee: Cripps) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her 100th year at The Heritage River, Elora, Ontario. Beloved mother of Bonnie DenHoed (Peter) and Neil Cotton (Donna). Beloved grandmother of Jennifer Fabri (Zoltan) and Brad Cotton (Jenn McDowell), great- grandmother of Justin Cotton, Emma Fabri, and Liam Fabri. Thelma was predeceased by her husbands Ken (1989) and Joe Mathews (2007). Also predeceased by her son Wayne (1963), parents Alger and Margaret Cripps, sisters Lois (Gord), Alva (Bert) and father-in-law Hilliard Cotton. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage River for their kindness and support over the last few weeks. Private Family arrangements entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, Fergus. Memorial donations to Groves Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 28, 2020