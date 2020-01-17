Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Elmer (1979), son Jim (1986), her parents Herbert and Anne (nee Voll) Steffler and brothers Lloyd and Leo Steffler. Thelma is survived by her children Judy Shantz, Betty Forler, Don Moser, Jean (Kim) Ruthig and Gerry (Anne) Moser. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson and nieces and nephews. Thelma was a member of Holy Family Church in New Hamburg and the Catholic Women's League. She cherished her time at the cottage and enjoyed puzzles, reading and spending time with her family. Friends are invited to share their memories of Thelma with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Parish Prayers will be held at 1:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha RC Church, 1839 Notre Dame Dr., St. Agatha on Monday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Agatha Cemetery. Reception to follow at Angie's in St. Agatha. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart and Stroke Association or St. Mary's Hospital may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020
