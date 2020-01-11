|
Dr. Ted Cadell of Kitchener-Waterloo has died at the age of 87. Born and raised in Vancouver, he moved to Waterloo in 1965 to join the University of Waterloo's Psychology department. His research led him to found Conestoga Medical Electronics (later CME Telemetrix). Ted was an avid photographer, tennis player and gourmet. He always played to win, and had a laugh that could be heard for half a block. Father to Susan (Didier Thevenard), Meryn (Ian McAndrew) and Adam Cadell. Stepfather to Katherine Busse; Paul, Tara and Aaron Schull. Grandfather to Rachel, Luc and Ji Thevenard. Brother to Grant Cadell. Cremation has taken place. Please join us for a celebration of Ted's life on January 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Centre, 185 King St S, Waterloo. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of the Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Home for their excellent care of Ted. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. Online condolences at www.memorycemetery.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020