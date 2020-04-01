|
On Monday, March 30th, 2020 beloved husband and father Theodorus Hermanus "Herman" Scholtz, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Herman was born on November 4th, 1963 in South Africa to Mita and Erik Scholtz. On December 13th, 1986 he married Denise Scholtz. Together with their son and daughter they immigrated to Canada in 1996. Herman had a big personality and was always smiling. He was a free spirit, known for his endless jokes and riotous laughter. He only ever wanted to be in the sun surrounded by family. Herman made no apologies for who he was and that strength of character will carry on. His love of family, friends, music, food, and wine will be fondly remembered. He was a loving husband, a kind and caring father, as well as a wonderful son and brother. He is survived by his wife Denise Scholtz (nee Janse van Rensburg), his son Konstanz Scholtz (Natara), and daughter Dominique Toope-Yorke (Justin), his brother Johan Scholtz (Kim), his mother Mita van Wyk (Frik), and countless family and friends all over the world. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020