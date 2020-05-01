On Friday March 6, 2020, Theresa Anne Comery passed away peacefully at the Wellington Hospice at 82 years of age. Daughter of Ida and Harry Casper, survived by brother George (Karen) and three children: Susan (Chad), Frank (Sue) and John (Robin). She loved her six grandchildren: Francis, Teresa, Colette, Mekaela, Raven and Ireland. She now joins her husband of 49 years, William, who passed away in 2008, and is with her daughter Jeannine who died in 1977. Mom was born in Vancouver and raised in Saskatchewan before finally making her way to Toronto where she raised her family. Despite her struggles, her love for her children and grandchildren was never lost on them. Mom did everything with and for her children. She played board games, card games and road hockey games. She was a fantastic cook and was there for us through nights of illness. She found enjoyment in volunteering, being part of her quilt guild and watching Blue Jays baseball. Beginning as a child, Mom found great joy and comfort being in the company of her cats. Words are unable to express our thanks for the care extended by Wellington Hospice of Guelph. It was their dedication that made Mom's transition so peaceful. A private family celebration will happen later this summer. "And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from it's restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered" (Kahlil Gibran)



