Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Long Term Care, Kitchener, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her 92nd year. Theresa was born at her parent's home in McKillop Township, Huron County. Her parents were Peter Maloney and Clotilda Maloney (Eckert). They had a family of 10 children being the second oldest, she showed a great example to her siblings. Theresa graduated from Seaforth District High School and went on to attend St Mary's Hospital Nursing School in Kitchener and graduated with honours in 1949. She loved nursing and after she retired people would say "so you used to be a nurse." And she would say, "I'm still a nurse." She married her husband Harold Mederak in 1951 and they were married for 49 years. She is predeceased by her husband Harold Mederak in 2000 and her son Bryan Mederak in 1996. She is survived by brothers Lou (Therese) Maloney, Steve Maloney and sister Joan (Jack) Hagarty and sisters-in law Louise Maloney, Susan Maloney and Millie Kiffman and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by brothers John Maloney, Frank Maloney Peter Maloney, Jim Maloney and sisters Marg O'Rourke and Mary Morrison and brothers-in-law Pat O'Rourke, Len Morrison, sisters-in- law Mary Margret Maloney, Mary Agnes Maloney and Cecilia Maloney. The Family would like to thank Sunnyside Long Term Care Home for the excellent care they provided Theresa. A private Funeral Mass will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Anthony Daniel St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com