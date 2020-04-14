|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing our beloved mother, Theresa Victoria Kelly (née Arab) on April 11, 2020. She will be reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 51 years, Ron Kelly (2005). She leaves behind her three children, Teri Kelly (Henry), Sandra Paprocki (Dan), and Mark Kelly (Sue); grandchildren Laura Paprocki-Smith (Jason), Sean Palanyk (Maddison), and Allison Paprocki as well as great-grandchildren Forrest and Jack. She is survived by her brother, Donald Arab; sisters-in-laws Dorothy Arab, Kathy Arab and Pat Kelly, and many loving nieces and nephews. Mum lived a full and meaningful life, growing up as the youngest daughter in a vibrant and loving Lebanese family during the Depression and WWII in Halifax, NS. It was there she met our dad, Ron, a dashing Englishman who had been seconded from the Royal Navy to the RCN in 1953. Mum was working as a stenographer for the RCN and when they met it was love at first sight. They married six months later and had many adventures together until Dad's death in 2005. Mum unflinchingly followed Dad across the Eastern Canadian provinces as his work meant relocating a number of times over the years of their marriage; from Halifax to Georgetown (ON), Montreal, Kitchener, Ottawa, and then back to Kitchener. She raised three children away from her close-knit family roots, quickly making new friends wherever she went. She travelled with Dad to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and made one final trip on her own to visit her daughter in Australia at the age of 82! Mum was a devout Catholic, and her faith sustained her throughout her life. She was an avid volunteer, holding leadership positions in the Catholic Women's League in Montreal. After moving to Kitchener in 1978 she become an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and Blessed Sacrament where she continued to perform many roles of service. She was an avid and competitive bridge player, playing at least once a week until early this year, when her health began to seriously decline. As a lover of nature, Mum volunteered as a Brown Owl to the Canadian Girl Guides and Brownie community. She adored animals, particularly her many rambunctious dogs, and enjoyed spending time in the garden. Our Mum was the embodiment of love and courage, and her passing leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled. Donations can be made on Mum's behalf to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, where she volunteered for many years and was cared for during her last days. Due to COVID19 only immediate family members will be present at her funeral. The funeral will be live-streamed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. from the Funeral Home Chapel, there then will be a pause and again the burial will be livestreamed at approx 4:15 p.m. A celebration of her life will be arranged as soon as social distancing restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted with the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In the meantime, condolences can be sent via email to: [email protected] or all are welcome to visit henrywalser.com for Theresa's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 14, 2020