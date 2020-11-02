Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Teri Kropf passed away in her 82nd year, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Stedman Community Hospice on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Art Kropf (2013). Predeceased by her parents Arthur Koebel and Angela Kroetsch. Cherished mother of the late Kevin (Wendy) of Australia and Brenda Kersey of Brantford. Beloved grandmother of Wren (Greg), Chad (Ashley), Mat (Kelly), Josh (Karen), Brandon, Keenan (Samantha) and Shelby. Great-grandmother of Sebastian, Ava and Jordan. Forever loved sister of Dianne Robinson (Bob), the late Blanche Sebert (2014) and Bernie Koebel (Kathy). Fondly remembered sister-in-law of Berenice Herrfort (and the late Al), Ron (Brenda), Irene Jutzi (Robert) and Wilson Cook (Joyce). Godmother of Shelby, Terry and Sheri. Best friend of Ron and Marilyn and Keith and Betty. Teri was self-employed as a rep with Shaklee Nutritional Products. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting and gardening. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, ON. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gathering, a Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Roman Catholic Church, Paris, Ontario on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Father Joseph Okoko will officiate. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and "LIKE" the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In accordance with Teri's wishes, cremation has already taken place. In Teri's memory, donations to the Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca
