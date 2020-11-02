1/1
Therese Laurine "Teri" (Koebel) KROPF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Teri Kropf passed away in her 82nd year, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Stedman Community Hospice on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Art Kropf (2013). Predeceased by her parents Arthur Koebel and Angela Kroetsch. Cherished mother of the late Kevin (Wendy) of Australia and Brenda Kersey of Brantford. Beloved grandmother of Wren (Greg), Chad (Ashley), Mat (Kelly), Josh (Karen), Brandon, Keenan (Samantha) and Shelby. Great-grandmother of Sebastian, Ava and Jordan. Forever loved sister of Dianne Robinson (Bob), the late Blanche Sebert (2014) and Bernie Koebel (Kathy). Fondly remembered sister-in-law of Berenice Herrfort (and the late Al), Ron (Brenda), Irene Jutzi (Robert) and Wilson Cook (Joyce). Godmother of Shelby, Terry and Sheri. Best friend of Ron and Marilyn and Keith and Betty. Teri was self-employed as a rep with Shaklee Nutritional Products. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting and gardening. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, ON. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gathering, a Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Roman Catholic Church, Paris, Ontario on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Father Joseph Okoko will officiate. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and "LIKE" the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In accordance with Teri's wishes, cremation has already taken place. In Teri's memory, donations to the Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca. 519-442-2200


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris
1105 Rest Acres Road
Paris, ON N3L 3E3
(519) 442-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved