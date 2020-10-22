It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother Therese Reinhart of Maryhill, Ontario on October 18, 2020. She lived to the tender age of 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her five children...Paulette (John), Glenna (Rob), Bonnie, MaryLynn (Pete) and Bob, as well as her sisters, Denise (Ottorino), Irene (Guy), and brothers George (Yvette), Guy (Charlotte), sister-in-law Pat (Jim) and brother-in-law Frank (Joan). Predeceased by her dear husband Bruce of 60 years, her parents Angelina and Albert Lavictoire, her sister Laurette, and brothers Remi, Real, and Raymond. She had eleven grandchildren - Stephanie, Ian, Lisa, Ryan, Stephen, Jordan, Zach, Ollivia, Emily, Noah, and Sydney and six great-grandchildren - Hunter, Samantha, Bridgette, Nicholas, Brock, and Claire. Therese was born in Clarence Creek, Ontario and spent her early years in Earlton before moving to southern Ontario where she met the love of her life, Bruce. She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church and the Catholic Women's League. She enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially the six great-grandchildren. Baking was her specialty and her apple pie recipe won the blue ribbon at the Rockwood World's Fair. When it came to technology, she was the go-to person for programming the TV remote and the VCR. She loved to tinker and fix things and would have made a great mechanic. She was always smiling, was very positive and cheerful and had a contagious laugh. Her faith was very strong and helped her work through life's challenges. Her love of travel took her to Nova Scotia and the eastern provinces, Quebec, Manitoba, Florida, and Europe. Her trip to Italy to visit her sister Denise and family was taken with her daughter MaryLynn. It was one of her fondest memories and she spoke of it often. Throughout her life Therese enjoyed working at many different occupations including the Hespeler Woolen Mills, Savage Shoe, and the Maryhill Nursing Home and of course wife and mother. We will miss this amazing woman who touched all of us with her kindness as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbour. She will forever be in our hearts and our memories of her will live on. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Guelph General for their kindness and compassion, the team of PSWs from Right at Home and CCAC, our wonderful private caregivers and the staff at Woolwich Community Health Centre in St. Jacobs for their care over the years. A private family service will be live-streamed from Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and from St. Boniface RC Church at 1 p.m., with an interment to follow. Visit www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
for viewing and for Therese's memorial. The service will also be recorded and available on the site 24 hours later. Due to Covid there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
.