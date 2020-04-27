|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Theresia is now reunited with her loving husband of 60 years Peter (2014). Cherished mother to John (Marie) and Irene (Steve) Meagher. Forever remembered Oma to Nickolas (Fran), Monique (Brian) Sonekeo, Melissa (Paul) Gabara and Brian Meagher and Great Oma to Pillippa, Jessica, Iris, Gia, Athena and Troy. Survived by her sister's Anna VanEyk, Gerrie (Piet) Smeets, sister-in-law Lies Theeuwen and lots of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by some of her siblings. Theresia loved to play cards and spend time with her family. Cremation has taken place and services will be held to celebrate Theresia's life, when we can all gather together again. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to your local Food Bank.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020