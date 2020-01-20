|
It is with great sadness we announce that Thom lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 45. Loving partner to Jeffrey Donald. Cherished son of Francis and Carol Ann Ryan. Beloved brother of Jane (David) Champagne, Marianne (Stewart) Cameron, John (Beatrice) Ryan, Veronica (John) Yetman, Richard (Ingrid) Ryan, and Patience (Jason) Cathcart. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Thom was a great lover of the outdoors. He was an amazingly kind and generous person and he will be deeply missed. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family invite you to join them in a gathering of celebration and remembrance of Thom's life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to your local hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020