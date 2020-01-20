Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Resources
More Obituaries for Thom RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thom RYAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness we announce that Thom lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 45. Loving partner to Jeffrey Donald. Cherished son of Francis and Carol Ann Ryan. Beloved brother of Jane (David) Champagne, Marianne (Stewart) Cameron, John (Beatrice) Ryan, Veronica (John) Yetman, Richard (Ingrid) Ryan, and Patience (Jason) Cathcart. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Thom was a great lover of the outdoors. He was an amazingly kind and generous person and he will be deeply missed. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family invite you to join them in a gathering of celebration and remembrance of Thom's life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to your local hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -