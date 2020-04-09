|
McCauley, Thomas Anthony (FCA) June 13, 1930 - April 6, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tom McCauley, in his 90th year. He died peacefully at home in Baden, Ontario on April 6 from kidney failure. Beloved husband and best friend of Marjorie (née Weiler) for 63 years and cherished father of Mary Lynn Winkler (Paul); Greg (BJ); Kathleen (Mitch Wilson); Joan (Greg Strocher); and Robert (Marjorie). Pre-deceased by his parents John (Jack) and Henrietta (Moloney) McCauley and his brother, Reverend Fr. Alex McCauley, C.R. Survived by his brothers Jack (Rita); Peter (Jeanne) and Jim (Patricia) and his sister Elizabeth Ann (J. Douglas) Snedden and by his brother-in-law Bill (Sandy) Weiler. Will be sadly missed and remembered by his 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Tom moved to Preston (Cambridge) and then Waterloo, where he met and fell in love with Marjorie. A loving husband, devoted family man and a career-chartered accountant, Tom was a well-respected business leader and active community volunteer in Waterloo Region. After merging the accounting firm, McCauley, Robertson, Bissell and Holman with Peat Marwick, Mitchell and Co. he steered the firm through many name changes and mergers, retiring from KPMG in 1992. Tom was a people person and was fiercely dedicated to all of the firm's clients. After retirement, he joined Home Hardware head office, St. Jacobs as special assistant to the president in roles that included chairman of the audit committee and, briefly, as CFO as well as general manager of the company's paint plant in Burford. He proudly wore the Home Hardware red jacket, freely distributed the Home Hardware pencils and, even on his travels across Canada, would make an effort to visit store owners. Tom personified the word generosity. He volunteered his time for many not-for-profit organizations over the years, including his roles as chairman of St. Mary's Hospital board, treasurer for St. Francis Catholic Church, Kitchener; and served in an advisory capacity for the Congregation of the Resurrection as well as for the Sisters of St. Joseph. He received many awards and acknowledgements for his community work. Tom had a great sense of humour and the gift of faith. Prayer and laughter were important aspects of his family's culture. He instilled in his children a wonderful sense of family through his unwavering commitment, strength of character and unconditional love that will be passed down for generations. Especially memorable were reunions with extended family, when he and his siblings spun the most mundane slices of life into hilarious tales as were summer vacations when we all witnessed his amazing fishing skills — catching and cleaning. Tom provided his family, friends and community with sage advice and his qualities of self-discipline, caring and calmness in the face of crisis made him a positive role model to all. He loved to travel, play golf and was a long-time member of Westmount Golf and Country Club. He was an avid fan of the Blue Jays and Leafs and, later in life, came to enjoy curling and crossword puzzles. A very special thank you for the care and compassion shown to Tom by home care providers, the health professionals, especially family physician Dr. Kent Bauman, and the prayers of the parishioners of St. Agatha Catholic Church during Tom's roller coaster ride with kidney disease. We close with his favourite quote from poet Robert Browning: "Ah, but a man's reach should exceed his grasp, Or what's a heaven for?" Due to the recent virus outbreak, there will be a Funeral Mass and reception held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, The Kidney Foundation or a . Online condolences and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020