Thomas Diamond, 72, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 in Guelph Gen. Hospital. Born April 6th, 1947 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Tom and his wife Ellen immigrated to Canada in 1971. Tom worked for 25 years at Caterpillar Canada and also worked at Walker Exhaust in Cambridge, ON. Tom is survived by his wife Ellen, daughter Lesley Anne (Diamond) Rice and her partner Paul Jones. He was the proud grandfather of Lauren and Vivian rice. Tom had family members and friends in Scotland and Ontario. Tom enjoyed travelling and was an avid gardener. He was also a Master Mason for 50 years. Friends and family enjoyed his sense of humour. At his request, cremation has been held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. At a later date there will be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to GRH, St Joseph'sHealth Center or Guelph Gen. Hospital. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at these institutions for their assistance. Special thank you to Sue Basler for her support.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020