1/
Thomas Francis Neary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 96th year. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Tom) and his wife Flore, Brian, Patricia and John, brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Edward), Betty, Sonia (Jospeh), Daphne (Jules) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Alice, step-mother, Sarah, former wife, Rita, brothers and sisters, Pat (Aggie), Annie, Mary (Mike), Alice, Diane (John), Shirley (Jim). Tom came to Ontario from Bell Island, Newfoundland in 1965. He was employed with Highview Motors until his retirement in 1995. In accordance with Tom's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place and be live-streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00 am. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Family and friends are invited to sign Tom's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved