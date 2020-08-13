Died at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 96th year. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Tom) and his wife Flore, Brian, Patricia and John, brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Edward), Betty, Sonia (Jospeh), Daphne (Jules) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Alice, step-mother, Sarah, former wife, Rita, brothers and sisters, Pat (Aggie), Annie, Mary (Mike), Alice, Diane (John), Shirley (Jim). Tom came to Ontario from Bell Island, Newfoundland in 1965. He was employed with Highview Motors until his retirement in 1995. In accordance with Tom's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place and be live-streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00 am. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Family and friends are invited to sign Tom's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com