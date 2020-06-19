Thomas Gerard Hennebry passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on June 15, 2020 in his home in Kitchener, ON. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Christine, his son Mike, daughter Daniela and son-in-law Joseph. He is also survived by his siblings Patsy (Burton), Dorothy (John), John (Nina), Ted (Diane), Dominic and Damian in addition to many Nieces and Nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by Edward (Father), Mary (Mother), Carol (Sister), Maggie (Sister) and Marty (Brother). Born in Belfast, Ireland, Thomas migrated to Canada in 1967. He was timid, yet respectful and highly regarded by those who had the honour of knowing him. He was known by those close to him to rework song lyrics to incorporate his often hilarious Dad jokes. Thomas was a very humble man of few words, but spoke volumes through his generosity and meticulousness in his actions. Thomas was an avid traveller, always with Chris by his side. A draftsman by trade and a true gentleman by heart. Sincerest gratitude to Care Partners and Parameds for the thorough and dignified palliative home care Thomas received. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private visitation will be held at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to the Humane Society, Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.