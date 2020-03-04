|
With broken hearts, Tom's family announces his passing on March 1, 2020 at the age of 76. He is the dear husband of Diane and loving father to Mike (Lori), Kristine Baker (Ted) and Greg (Krista). Cherished memories are left with his grandchildren; Daniel, Zac (Rachel), Tabitha (Jason), Sam (Laura), Aurora, Milwaukee, Abbigail, Benjamin, Lauren and his great grandchildren Gibson, Marshall, Oscar, Chloe and Ernie. Tom was very proud of his family. He found great happiness in them and felt blessed to have their love in his life. Cremation has taken place with private family services. As expressions of sympathy donations to World Vision are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020