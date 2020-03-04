Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas ZYBALA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph "Tom" ZYBALA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph "Tom" ZYBALA Obituary
With broken hearts, Tom's family announces his passing on March 1, 2020 at the age of 76. He is the dear husband of Diane and loving father to Mike (Lori), Kristine Baker (Ted) and Greg (Krista). Cherished memories are left with his grandchildren; Daniel, Zac (Rachel), Tabitha (Jason), Sam (Laura), Aurora, Milwaukee, Abbigail, Benjamin, Lauren and his great grandchildren Gibson, Marshall, Oscar, Chloe and Ernie. Tom was very proud of his family. He found great happiness in them and felt blessed to have their love in his life. Cremation has taken place with private family services. As expressions of sympathy donations to World Vision are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -