It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Leonard Murray announces his passing on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in his 78th year. Dad slipped away from this world to be with his beloved wife of 53 years, Fern. He will be lovingly remembered and forever cherished by his five children: Laura (David Johnston), Kim (Robin Tremblay), Terri (Jeff Gibson), Tommy (Stacee Meksula) and Tracey (Amaro Rodrigues). His grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin, Andrew, Sarah, Lauren (Alex Cappola), Ian, Keegan, Quinnlan, Riorrdan, Caadan and Lucas, will forever miss and always treasure their beloved "Gramps". Dad will be fondly remembered by the Murray, Montgomery and Nieman families. We hold dearly the memories we all have of a man with a big heart, a big spirit and an unwavering devotion to his family. Dad's legacy will always be a man who mattered to all who were fortunate to have loved him. Special thanks to the palliative care team at Freeport hospital for your excellent care and compassion. The family will host a spring celebration and interment at Williamsburg Cemetery in Kitchener. Donations to the Toronto Sick Kids Foundation as expressions of sympathy would be appreciated by the family.



