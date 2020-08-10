Layna Ann Gallinaro passed away Monday, August 3rd at 38 years of age. Her beautiful son Thomas Michael Gallinaro passed away Sunday, August 2nd at 2 years of age. Layna and Thomas are survived by her husband and father David John Gallinaro and daughter and sister Roslyn Louise Gallinaro as well as her parents Michael and Carolyn Fitzpatrick. Layna will also be missed and remembered by Milena Gallinaro (the late Aldo - 2007) and Sergio Gallinaro (Adrienne) and Lisa Lyons (Ryan). It is a tragedy to lose someone as kind, selfless, gentle and graceful as Layna. She was compassionate, sincere, authentic, generous and everything good a human could possibly be. Thomas brought joy and happiness to all who knew him during his brief life. We have lost two angels. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend visitation, masks are mandatory and you are required to reserve your attendance timeframe through the funeral home website. A private family service by invitation only, will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. You may join the service via livestream https://www.henrywalser.com/¬live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Mental Health Association (Waterloo-Wellington) 80 Waterloo Ave. Guelph, Ontario N1H 0A1 would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for the Layna and Thomas Gallinaro memorial.