1/1
Thomas Michael and Layna Ann (Fitzpatrick) Gallinaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Layna Ann Gallinaro passed away Monday, August 3rd at 38 years of age. Her beautiful son Thomas Michael Gallinaro passed away Sunday, August 2nd at 2 years of age. Layna and Thomas are survived by her husband and father David John Gallinaro and daughter and sister Roslyn Louise Gallinaro as well as her parents Michael and Carolyn Fitzpatrick. Layna will also be missed and remembered by Milena Gallinaro (the late Aldo - 2007) and Sergio Gallinaro (Adrienne) and Lisa Lyons (Ryan). It is a tragedy to lose someone as kind, selfless, gentle and graceful as Layna. She was compassionate, sincere, authentic, generous and everything good a human could possibly be. Thomas brought joy and happiness to all who knew him during his brief life. We have lost two angels. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend visitation, masks are mandatory and you are required to reserve your attendance timeframe through the funeral home website. A private family service by invitation only, will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. You may join the service via livestream https://www.henrywalser.com/¬live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Mental Health Association (Waterloo-Wellington) 80 Waterloo Ave. Guelph, Ontario N1H 0A1 would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for the Layna and Thomas Gallinaro memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved