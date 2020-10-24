Thomas Arthur Sosnoski passed away at home, in New Hamburg, on October 19, 2020 at age 91. Born June 19, 1929, in Kitchener, Tom was the husband of Shirley H. Ranck for the past 24 years. He was predeceased, in 1989, by his first wife (of 38 years) Susanna (Bettendorf) Sosnoski. Tom is survived by wife Shirley, son Gary (Wendy MacIntosh), daughter Linda Hofstetter (Norman), and by Shirley's sons, Bill and Doug Ranck (Joan). Also survived by his grandson Thomas Sosnoski (Melissa, Aden and Quinn Wolfe), granddaughter Allison Sosnoski, and brother Richard Sosnoski (Irene Wark). He was predeceased by parents Thomas S. Sosnoski and Elsie R. Martin, by his brother Frank, and sisters Mary Porter, Helen Migliarini, and Loretta Elliott. A long-time resident of Kitchener, Tom later lived in Millbank, then New Hamburg. Besides his devotion to golfing, travelling, reading and raising his children with Sue, Tom had a long career with B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 1988 after holding a variety of manage- ment positions. Following Sue's death, he spent most of the next seven years working his large rural property near Millbank. When he began travelling again, he met and married Shirley, a retired kindergarten teacher from Pennsylvania. Tom and Shirley enjoyed many more years of travel, golf and visits with family and friends in Canada and the U.S., until his health declined in recent years. Tom will be very fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, who enjoyed family reunions at Uncle Tom's country property. Gary and Linda also fondly recall some legendary family travels and camping trips in their youth. He is also remembered for his and Sue's generous hosting of European and U.S. trips for Gary, Linda and their spouses. His family is grateful for the community of care Tom received in his final months; and, especially for Shirley's caring support over the years, enabling Tom to enjoy her company and the comforts of home till the very end. At Tom's request, cremation has occurr- ed. Due to COVID, internment at Woodland Cemetery will be held for immediate family. A "Celebration of Life" for ex- tended family and friends will be arranged for a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Tom can be made through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 to the Parkinson Society of Southwestern Ontario or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.