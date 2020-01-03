|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 1, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Flora. Loving father of David and Andrew (Angela). Cherished grandfather of Nolan, Ryan, and Kylie. Dear brother of Margaret Wilson (Jim), Nan Hunter (Bill), Maureen MacInnes (Duncan). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret, and his brothers Jim and Andrew. Missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was the proud founder of Devlan Construction LTD. He loved his classic cars, tractors, and shop. Special thanks to Louise and Jocelyn from Bayshore Nursing, and Dr. Spadafora for their support and compassionate care. Friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4, and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com