Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Thomas "Tom" Wayne Given, of Grand Bend, age 77. Beloved husband of Catherine Phyllis (Walker) Given. Loved father and father-in-law of Mickey and Robin Given of London, Christine and Christian Bullas of London, Meegan Given and Josh Horton of Bayfield. Cherished grandpa of Mickey Jr. "MJ", Justine, Nicole, Jaime, Jackson and Genevieve. Remembered by Catherine's children Christopher Hergott of Kitchener, Tyler Hergott of Toronto and Jasmyn Bernecker and Ryan Hunter of London. Tom will be greatly missed by his feline companion Charli. Predeceased by his parents Currie Haig and Elinor Caroline (Ziler) Given. At Tom's request, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. If desired, memorial donations (payable directly to) the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.