Thomasina "Ina" JEFFREY
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. Born November 23, 1931 in Peebles, Scotland. She was predeceased by her husband Jim in 2018. They had been married for 65 years. Predeceased by her parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Ina emigrated to Canada in 1952 to marry her high school sweetheart. She lived in Cambridge (Hespeler) for over 60 years. She will be truly missed by her brother-in-law Jack, Jim's sister Winifred, and many nieces and nephews in Scotland, as well as a nephew in Dominican Republic. She was always so pleased to see her friends drop in, go for a drive or shopping with them. The homemade meals that they brought were so good. Her heartfelt thanks goes to all those friends. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of her Life with family and friends will be held at a later date.

