Passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving dad to Bonita Perko and Kristine Agar (Zach) and proud Dedo to Emma. Dear brother to Marica Babic (Nikola). Fondly remembered by his nephews and niece, Frank and Amy Babic, Nick and Diane Babic and Marian and Dennis Rozman and their families. He is preceded in death by his father, Franjo and his mother, Katica. Tiho's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family funeral will be held followed by the interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tiho's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020
