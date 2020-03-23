|
Passed away on March 19, 2020 at Freeport after a short battle of cancer at the age of 73. Beloved husband to Nancy for 53 years. Loving father to Kelly Dick (Steven) and Anne-Marie Kelly (Jacques). Precious papa to Michael (Nicole), Jordan, Sarah, Mallory, Veronique, Jeramie and Vincent. Dear brother to Gerald (Marlene), Peter (Lynne), Keith (Marilyn). He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. This man was loved by everyone. A father, a loving husband, a great friend and an amazing and hilarious papa. He was the hero of our lives. We trust he is singing and dancing with his guitar in Heaven looking down at us. He will be so very missed by all the hearts he has touched in his lifetime. We all love you so much and are thinking of all the great memories we have made with you, like burnt popcorn on the fire, running man slow dance, imitating Tim Conway. Goodbye to our favourite person who always knew how to put a smile on all of our faces. We will love you forever and always. Keep walking the line until we meet on the road again. ABSOLUTELY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the and Freeport Hospital would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 23, 2020