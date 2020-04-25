|
|
Born February 29, 1952 Passed away on April 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. It's so very hard to say goodbye to Tim. He was the sort of guy you would want to have on your side... in your corner, on your team. He had a beautiful mind, an amazing capacity for learning and a memory rivaled by few. There was a presence about him and he was someone you wouldn't easily forget. He wrote poetry, was a very able and inspired writer, but for the most part, his life largely revolved around music, being gifted with a voice that was rich and strong and clear. He was a natural talent, and back in the day, was the lead singer for a band called, "The Orange Tangerine"... later, "Liberty." They played at high school gyms, auditoriums and all the old wooden dance halls at beach resorts. He will be missed. Dearest husband, companion and soul mate of Catherine. Much loved brother of Sally (James). Predeceased by parents, Wilfrid Walton (2004) and Mary Ellen (1996). Survived by many loving cousins and remembered also by good friend of many years and band mate, Mark. "If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away." Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. A private family service to take place at Riverside Cemetery in New Hamburg. A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tim's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020