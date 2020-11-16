"Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were" Yesterday was the most difficult day of my life, as I had to say goodbye to my dad. You were the one person I could go to for anything and you would be there for me no matter what. The fact that I can never hug you again is pain that I never thought I would feel. I have so many great memories of growing up with you. The man I am today is completely owed to you and the values you instilled into me. You were the absolute best father a son could ask for. I only hope that I can be as great as you. I'm singin' this borrowed tune... I love you, I miss you, Jake Timothy passed away on November 14, 2020 in Cambridge, ON at the age of 65. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. At Timothy's request no formal service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
