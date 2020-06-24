Timothy Kreze

Passed away peacefully at Walnut Manor in St. Thomas on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his 53rd year. Beloved son of the late Victor (1983) and Yerca (2018). Loving brother of Tony Kreze (Ruby) and Dave Kreze (Joie). Dear uncle of Denis, Kevin (Maria), Melissa (Grant), Zoe and Sam. Tim's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Daniel RC Church, 29 Midland Dr., Kitchener on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Please note that pre-registering your attendance is required, and that protective face coverings are to be worn at all times. If you plan to attend either event, please visit www.henrywalser.com to confirm your attendance. Following the mass, interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery (attendance restricted to 50 people). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Health Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Tim's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 24, 2020.