Passed away suddenly on February 21, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Joan. Dear father of Brock (Jenna), Kyle, Brent (Deb), Deborah (Terry), and Joanne. Loving son of Doreen Dyksterhuis. Cherished grandpa to Sarah, Chris, Amanda, Troy, Erin, Megan and Malorie as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his siblings Andrea, Vicky and Lee as well as extended family and friends. Timothy had a big heart and was kind to all he met. He genuinely cared for the people in his life. He was a hardworking man, but also greatly enjoyed time spent at his and Joan's cottage. He especially enjoyed fishing and boating. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memories will be shared at 5:00 p.m. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital - Cardiac Care or The Lion's Foundation of Canada - Dog Guides would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Timothy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020