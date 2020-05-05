Suddenly as the result of an accident, Timothy was called home to be with the LORD, on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 21. Much loved son of Ed and Anita Bos. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, nieces, and nephew, whom he dearly loved; Josh and Natalie (Jeffery, Rebekah, Cynthia), Justin and Pamela (Lydia), Peter, Benjamin, Phillip, Reuben, Breanna, and Bethany. He will also be missed by his Opa and Oma, Nick and Wilma Bakker along with aunts and uncles and their families; Marian and Ralph Staal, Pete and Teresa Bakker, Wendy and Terryl de Vries, Tim and Christa Bakker, Alice and Art Nymyer, Gerald and Hetty Bos, John and Joy Bos, Pete and Trudy Bos, and Marian and John Ysinga. Predeceased by his Opa and Oma, Bastiaan and Sijma Bos. He will also be dearly missed by many cousins, close friends and his church family at Zion United Reformed Church in Sheffield. He professed his sincere faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and lived out this text he chose for his profession of faith: "I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." Galatians 2:20. Tim had a humble, steady, and quiet spirit. His selfless heart was evident in his work and relationships with friends and family. He did "everything without complaining or arguing" (Philippians 2:14), always doing his work as for the Lord and seeing things through to completion with God as his strength. He cared more about how he lived before God than pleasing others and wasn't swayed by their opinions; he lived by God's word alone. He sought no glory for himself, he did everything in love. Tim always enjoyed being with his friends and brothers, whether at Young People's, serving as a cadet counselor, working on the farm, showing calves in 4-H, playing baseball, road tripping, going to the cottage and on mission trips. He had a sincere heart toward righting wrongs, which made him a truly great friend. He will always be remembered for his humor and fun-loving spirit by all who knew him. He showed godly faith in knowing he was justified by Christ, not by his own works. Burial will be held at Kirkwall Cemetery. A Private Family Service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. You can join via live-stream at https://livestream.com/accounts/14938408/timothybos Philippians 2:12-17 "Therefore, my dear friends, as you have always obeyed - not only in my presence, but now much more in my absence - continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling, for it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose. Do everything without complaining or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, children of God without fault in a crooked and depraved generation, in which you shine like stars in the universe as you hold out the word of life - in order that I may boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labour for nothing. But even if I am being poured out like a drink offering on the sacrifice and service coming from your faith, I am glad and rejoice with all of you. So you too should rejoice and be glad with me." Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.