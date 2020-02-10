|
|
Passed away suddenly as a result of a farm accident on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Tim Wagler of RR#1 Milverton in his 43rd year. Tim was born January 31, 1978 and was the beloved husband of Christine (Zehr) Wagler whom he married September 16, 2000. Cherished father of Shawn, Erick and Joshua all at home. Loving son of Harold and Nancy (Erb) Wagler of Millbank and grandson of Ella Mae Schmidt of Brunner. Dear brother of Donna & husband Steve Adams, Richard and wife Barb all of Millbank, Karen and husband Roger Good of Aylmer. Lovingly remembered by his father and mother-in-law Joe and Deborah Zehr of Milverton, by his brothers and sisters-in-law Paul & Karen Zehr of Bayfield, David and Barb Zehr of Millbank, Peter and Janice Zehr of Pictou, N.S., Tim and Charlotte Zehr of Millbank,Yvonne and Lowell Biehn of Milverton, Barb and husband Richard Wagler of Millbank and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his grandparents John and Barbara (Gascho) Wagler, Elmer Schmidt, Dan W. and Christina (Gerber) Erb and Ira Nafziger and by his nieces Charlene Good and Melissa Zehr. Tim was a co-owner of Wagler Electric in Milverton and was a faithful member of the Fairhaven Amish Mennonite Church. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St., Milverton on Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at Faith Mennonite Church, 1533 Chalmers Forrest Rd., Wellesley on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The ministry of Fairhaven Amish Mennonite Church will officiate. Interment in Mornington Amish Mennonite Cemetery, Poole West. In lieu of flowers. donations to the Master's International Ministries or the Fairhaven Amish Mennonite Church (Outreach Fund) (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020