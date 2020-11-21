1/2
Tina (Koomen) SCHIPPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Innisfree House on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John Martinus Schipper (2018). Dear mother of Ingrid Margaretha Ross (Bruce), Martin Schipper (Sandi), John Eduard Schipper, and Robert Neil Schipper (Patricia). Loved grandmother of Graeme Ross (Kim), Naika Ross (T.J.), Julianne Ross-Brooks (Rudi), Michael Dugan (Ania), David Schipper, Andrew Schipper, Matthew Schipper, and Luke Schipper, and great-grandmother of Kiana Quinn and Rosalyn Dugan. Predeceased by her son Eduard Jan Schipper. A private time of remembrance has been held by the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2P 0E9. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved