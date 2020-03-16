|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 47. Beloved husband of Krista (nee Penney). Loving father of Jacob. Cherished son of Tomo and the late Danica. Dear brother of Greg. Uncle of Jeff and Lincoln. Remembered by his in-laws, Sherman and Cheryl, Kerri (Nitin Suri) and Kim. Predeceased by his sister Vesna Anderson. Will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and had a love for the outdoors, particularly fishing and camping. Tom's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or the ALS Society of Ontario would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tom's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020