Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom BRKICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom BRKICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom BRKICH Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 47. Beloved husband of Krista (nee Penney). Loving father of Jacob. Cherished son of Tomo and the late Danica. Dear brother of Greg. Uncle of Jeff and Lincoln. Remembered by his in-laws, Sherman and Cheryl, Kerri (Nitin Suri) and Kim. Predeceased by his sister Vesna Anderson. Will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and had a love for the outdoors, particularly fishing and camping. Tom's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or the ALS Society of Ontario would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tom's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -