CASKENETTE, Tom E. Passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his parents Thomas Sr. and Barbara Caskenette, and his two brothers Leslie Caskenette (Bonnie) and Timothy Caskenette. Loved by his nephews Nick, Matt and Tim Jr., and by his niece Tina. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.